Maharashtra: Tiger spotted in Radhanagari wildlife sanctuary, fourth time in a decade

For the fourth time in a decade and the first time after 2019, a tiger was spotted by the trap cameras placed in a forested patch of Radhanagari wildlife sanctuary in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, said forest officials.

The state forest department is carrying out a stripe analysis of the tiger to see if it matches with the database. The department is looking to figure out if the tiger has migrated from Goa-Karnataka sanctuaries or is a resident tiger of the Radhanagari sanctuary. If the tiger is found to be a resident one, it will be seen as a success of the conservation efforts of the area and a further boost to them.

Notified as a ‘wildlife sanctuary’ in 1985, the protected area is home to 264 bird species (migratory and resident), 47 species of mammals, 59 species of reptiles, 20 species of amphibians and 66 species of butterflies. The sanctuary spread across 351.16 sq km is known to serve as a corridor for tigers and elephants moving between three states – Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The linear and montane forest landscape along the northern Western Ghats connects the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in western Maharashtra to Kali Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Recently, the state forest department found that eight tigers frequent the Sahyadri- Konkan corridor, a 4,500-km human-dominated forest landscape. However, no resident tiger has been documented in the region.

The state forest department is carrying out a stripe analysis of the tiger to see if it matches with the database. (Source: Twitter/@ben_ifs) The state forest department is carrying out a stripe analysis of the tiger to see if it matches with the database. (Source: Twitter/@ben_ifs)

The state forest department is trying to augment and develop a habitat for residential tigers. The Ratnagiri sanctuary is the only corridor which facilitates the movement of tigers from Karnataka and Goa to Sahyadri.

However, in between the two tiger reserves — Sahyadri and Kali — some areas are human-dominated. Some areas are narrower than one km, are covered with cash crop plantations, mining, other infrastructure and construction works and thus negatively impacting the movement of tigers, a year-long occupancy study in the Sahyadri-Konkan corridor by Wildlife Conservation Trust (WCT) had found.

Last year, six new conservation reserves were notified in the region to protect the corridor. A conservation reserve works as a buffer zone between a protected area and wildlife sanctuary and helps in the movement of animals between the areas.

In October 2020, an area of 250.66 sq km extending from 200 meters to 6 km around the Radhanagari sanctuary was declared an eco-sensitive zone. Areas around the sanctuary located towards the southern hills of the Sahyadri range of Western Ghats were being eyed by the mining lobby. Activists from the area said that there are at least two bauxite ore mining projects underway in the area, while one is in the exploration stage.