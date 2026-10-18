Tiger Shroff firing: Why the Bishnoi gang claims attacks with screenshots

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Within moments of the firing on Tiger Shroff’s car, a screenshot claiming responsibility surfaced, and the account behind it was already gone. Police sources say that’s no accident.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 18, 2026 10:42 PM IST
tiger shroff shot at police (2).jpgPersonnel from security agencies collect evidence. The Mumbai Police believe the claim came from the Bishnoi gang, as it ticks all the boxes of the gang’s modus operandi for claiming responsibility. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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Within moments of the firing on the vehicle carrying actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu on Sunday evening, a screenshot of a social media post in the name of ‘Anil Pandit Anmol Bishnoi’ surfaced, claiming responsibility for the attack. The account had been deleted. Later, an audio clip was also shared, in which a man claiming to be Anil Pandit claimed responsibility.

The Mumbai Police believe the claim came from the Bishnoi gang, as it ticks all the boxes of the gang’s modus operandi for claiming responsibility.

Earlier, when the gang uploaded social media posts claiming responsibility, police could use the IP address to track the location from where the post had been uploaded, an officer said.

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“Soon they changed their modus operandi. They would create an ID and put up a post claiming responsibility, take screenshots, delete the account and later share it with the media from unknown numbers,” the officer said.

The officer added, “In today’s time, while they do claim credit, they ensure they can have deniability in the future. Putting up a screenshot ensures that the URL of the link cannot be traced. In the future, the screenshot will hardly have any evidentiary value with high deniability.”

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Police also cannot use technical tools to track down the gang’s location, the officer said. The gang also records an audio note, more or less carrying the same content as the post, which is shared through unknown numbers.

This is a break from the days when the underworld was at its peak in Mumbai, and gangsters were known to call TV channels and give interviews claiming responsibility for firing at a target.

Over the years, the Bishnoi gang has filled the vacuum left after the Mumbai underworld was wiped out. It has carried out attacks on Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, and gunned down Baba Siddique.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

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