Tiger Shroff firing: Why the Bishnoi gang claims attacks with screenshots

Within moments of the firing on the vehicle carrying actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu on Sunday evening, a screenshot of a social media post in the name of ‘Anil Pandit Anmol Bishnoi’ surfaced, claiming responsibility for the attack. The account had been deleted. Later, an audio clip was also shared, in which a man claiming to be Anil Pandit claimed responsibility.

The Mumbai Police believe the claim came from the Bishnoi gang, as it ticks all the boxes of the gang’s modus operandi for claiming responsibility.

Earlier, when the gang uploaded social media posts claiming responsibility, police could use the IP address to track the location from where the post had been uploaded, an officer said.