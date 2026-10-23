Tiger Shroff shooting: 3 arrested sent to police custody till Oct 28

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The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell on Thursday produced three accused, Ankit Khatak, Samir Khatri and Jatin Panchal, before the Esplanade Court in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car.
The trio is allegedly involved in the conspiracy linked to the firing, which was carried out by another accused who was arrested earlier. Khatak and Khatri were also allegedly in contact with wanted accused Anil Pandit.
The court remanded the three accused to police custody till October 28.
This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.