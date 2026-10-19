How Tiger Shroff’s shooters moved across three states in few hours

The three accused in the Tiger Shroff shooting case, who were caught this morning in Kota, Rajasthan, moved across three states after firing at the actor outside Pushpa Park in Juhu on Sunday night, October 18.

At a press conference on Monday evening, the Mumbai Police said that the accused fled by bike to Andheri station after shooting at Tiger Shroff, then took a train to Borivali in Mumbai.

From Borivali, the three took a cab to Surat in Gujarat and then boarded a train for Kota in Rajasthan, where they were arrested aboard the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express.

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Two of the accused are 18 years old; the third is 22, the police said, adding that they fired five rounds at the actor’s car.