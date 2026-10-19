How Tiger Shroff’s shooters moved across three states in few hours

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The Mumbai Police said they had received no complaint from actor Tiger Shroff about any threat.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
2 min readUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 07:01 PM IST
Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (Detection), Mumbai Crime Branch (R), addresses a press conference on Tiger Shroff shooting case (Express Photo by Akash Patil)Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (Detection), Mumbai Crime Branch (R), addresses a press conference on Tiger Shroff shooting case (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
Make us preferred source on Google

The three accused in the Tiger Shroff shooting case, who were caught this morning in Kota, Rajasthan, moved across three states after firing at the actor outside Pushpa Park in Juhu on Sunday night, October 18.

At a press conference on Monday evening, the Mumbai Police said that the accused fled by bike to Andheri station after shooting at Tiger Shroff, then took a train to Borivali in Mumbai.

From Borivali, the three took a cab to Surat in Gujarat and then boarded a train for Kota in Rajasthan, where they were arrested aboard the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Two of the accused are 18 years old; the third is 22, the police said, adding that they fired five rounds at the actor’s car.

The police also clarified that contrary to the earlier reports, none of the accused arrested in the Tiger Shroff firing case is a minor.

After the firing, a social media post claiming responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced. Police have not verified the claim or established any link to the gang.

During the briefing, the police said that they had received no complaint from Tiger Shroff about any threat.

Story continues below this ad

After arresting the accused, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kota city, Tejaswani Gautam, revealed that they were planning to flee to Jaipur and then to Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the Kota SP had said that the shooters had planned to flee to Nepal.

“They were planning to alight at Jaipur and take a bus to Delhi. We were informed by Mumbai police around 9:45 am. The train arrived at Kota junction around 10:30 am,” SP Gautam said, adding that the three were arrested in a police sweep.

“The accused were lured with good money and told that they would be settled abroad. They have named Anil Pandit,” the SP said.

Story continues below this ad

Anil Pandit is a Haryana native who travelled to the United States in 2024 and started working with the Bishnoi gang, a source said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments