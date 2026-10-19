4 km, 3 busy junctions: How Tiger Shroff’s attackers rode past Mumbai Police

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Three men on one motorcycle rode through some of Mumbai’s busiest junctions at peak hour, left the bike outside a police beat chowky and crossed Andheri station on foot. No one has been caught. It’s a pattern seen in the Baba Siddique, Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty cases.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
3 min readUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 11:17 AM IST
The bike that was allegedly used in the Tiger Shroff firing case, at DN Nagar Police Station. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)The bike that was allegedly used in the Tiger Shroff firing case, at DN Nagar Police Station. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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Tiger Shroff News: The men who opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu on Sunday evening rode nearly 4 km through some of Mumbai’s busiest junctions at peak hour, abandoned their motorcycle outside a police beat chowki and slipped away on foot, without being stopped.

The firing took place barely 100 metres from Juhu police station. No one has been detained so far.

It’s the fourth high-profile attack in Mumbai linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in which the shooters got away from the scene, after the killing of Baba Siddique and the firings outside the homes of Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty.

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Police have not confirmed the gang’s involvement in Sunday’s attack, though a social media post purportedly linked to it has claimed responsibility.

The escape route

After the firing around 7 pm, the three accused allegedly fled on a single motorcycle, riding triple-seat, towards Andheri railway station.

The route from Juhu to Andheri passes through several junctions where traffic police are routinely deployed, including the one near Mithibai College, the SV Road junction and the junction at the Andheri east-west flyover. At 7 pm, traffic police are generally posted at major junctions to manage peak-hour traffic.

At Andheri, the men left the motorcycle outside a police beat chowky and crossed the railway bridge from the western side of the station to the eastern side. Preliminary investigations suggest they may have booked a car there and fled further east, a police officer said.

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The motorcycle was found outside the chowky around 9 pm, about two hours after the firing. It has been seized and kept at DN Nagar police station.

What police are doing now

Police are examining CCTV footage from Andheri East to trace the men’s movements, identify the car they allegedly used to flee after the attack on Tiger Shroff, and establish whether anyone helped them. Fifteen teams have been formed, and the case is likely to be transferred to the Crime Branch.

Two people were injured in the attack: Shroff’s driver and another person standing near the car.

A familiar pattern

In the Baba Siddique murder in October 2024, the alleged main shooter fled from Bandra East, one of the busiest areas in the western suburbs. According to police, he even went to Lilavati Hospital to check whether Siddique had died. When he saw people crying there, he was convinced Siddique was dead. He then took an autorickshaw to Kurla railway station and fled the city.

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In the firings outside Salman Khan’s Bandra home and filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, the accused left the scene and the state before they were arrested.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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