4 km, 3 busy junctions: How Tiger Shroff’s attackers rode past Mumbai Police

Tiger Shroff News: The men who opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu on Sunday evening rode nearly 4 km through some of Mumbai’s busiest junctions at peak hour, abandoned their motorcycle outside a police beat chowki and slipped away on foot, without being stopped.

The firing took place barely 100 metres from Juhu police station. No one has been detained so far.

It’s the fourth high-profile attack in Mumbai linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in which the shooters got away from the scene, after the killing of Baba Siddique and the firings outside the homes of Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty.