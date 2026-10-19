Gunmen target Tiger Shroff: Another actor on firing line, another close shave

The firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff has triggered a political row, with Opposition leaders on Sunday accusing Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis of failing to maintain law and order, even as the state government vowed to track down those responsible.

Fadnavis spoke to the Mumbai Police Commissioner to seek details of the incident and directed him to conduct a swift investigation and take strict action against those responsible. He also called Shroff and assured him that the accused would be arrested soon.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the incident as “deeply concerning and condemnable”. He said the Mumbai Police Commissioner had formed several teams to trace those involved in the firing.