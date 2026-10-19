First images show Tiger Shroff bandaged at home as Eknath Shinde visits after Juhu firing

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The Deputy Chief Minister warned that Mumbai would not be allowed to return to its days of gang warfare. Police have zeroed in CCTV images of two suspects, but no one has been detained.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 01:53 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets actor Jackie Shroff and his son, actor Tiger Shroff, at their Mumbai residence after Tiger sustained minor injuries in a firing incident in Juhu.Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets actor Jackie Shroff and his son, actor Tiger Shroff, at their Mumbai residence after Tiger sustained minor injuries in a firing incident in Juhu. (Express photo by Vallabh Ozarkar)
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The first images of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff since Sunday’s firing in Juhu show him at home with dressings on his shoulder and chest and his right arm bandaged, as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the family late night.

Police had said the actor did not suffer any bullet injury in the attack. The nature of the injuries visible in the images has not been explained.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Shroff family at their residence, Shinde described the incident as serious and condemnable, and warned against any attempt to revive gang warfare in Mumbai. “Mumbai has witnessed a period of intense gang warfare in the past. The police brought that situation under control through firm action. We will not allow anyone to recreate those days or disturb the peace of the city,” he said.

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Read | Tiger Shroff firing: First CCTV images of alleged shooters out, bike found near Andheri station

Shinde said he had spoken to Shroff and his father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, and assured them that the government and the Mumbai Police stood behind the family and would address their security concerns. He said five rounds had reportedly been fired, that the driver had been injured and that the actor had a narrow escape.

 

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Asked about reports linking the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to the attack, Shinde said that irrespective of which gang was involved, attempts to intimidate people or claim responsibility for violence would not be tolerated. He urged celebrities and others to inform the police immediately if they received threatening calls or messages.

“Whether it is a celebrity, an industrialist or an ordinary citizen, everyone’s security is important. No gang will be allowed to operate with impunity in Mumbai. The government will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

tiger shroff shot at police (2).jpg Personnel from security agencies collect evidence. The Mumbai Police believe the claim came from the Bishnoi gang, as it ticks all the boxes of the gang’s modus operandi for claiming responsibility. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

What we know about the attack

The firing took place around 7 pm on Sunday near Pushpa Narsee Park, where Shroff reportedly plays football every Sunday. Police suspect the assailants carried out a recce and knew his routine. “It appears that the accused may have followed the actor and waited outside the park gate until he arrived,” a police officer said.

Read | ‘Last warning’: Gangster Anil Pandit claims Tiger Shroff firing, warns Salman Khan

Five rounds were fired, police said. Shroff’s driver, Firdosh, suffered a bullet injury to his left hand, and another person standing near the actor’s car was also injured. Both were admitted to hospital.

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Tiger shroff Police officer mark the area where Tiger Shroff was shot at. (Special Arrangement)

The assailants fled on a motorcycle towards SV Road and left the bike outside Andheri (West) railway station. Police have obtained CCTV images of two men suspected to be involved. Fifteen teams have been formed to trace them, and no one has been detained. The case is likely to be transferred to the Crime Branch.

Tiger Shroff firing: First CCTV images of alleged shooters out, bike found near Andheri station No one has been detained so far. The case is likely to be transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, an officer told The Indian Express.

A social media post purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility. Police are yet to verify it. There was no complaint on record from Shroff about threat calls in the past, an officer said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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