First images show Tiger Shroff bandaged at home as Eknath Shinde visits after Juhu firing

The first images of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff since Sunday’s firing in Juhu show him at home with dressings on his shoulder and chest and his right arm bandaged, as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the family late night.

Police had said the actor did not suffer any bullet injury in the attack. The nature of the injuries visible in the images has not been explained.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Shroff family at their residence, Shinde described the incident as serious and condemnable, and warned against any attempt to revive gang warfare in Mumbai. “Mumbai has witnessed a period of intense gang warfare in the past. The police brought that situation under control through firm action. We will not allow anyone to recreate those days or disturb the peace of the city,” he said.