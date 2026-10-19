Tiger Shroff firing: First CCTV images of alleged shooters out, bike found near Andheri station

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Police suspect the assailants knew the actor played football at the park every Sunday and waited outside for him.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak, Mohamed Thaver
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 12:29 AM IST
Tiger Shroff firing: First CCTV images of alleged shooters out, bike found near Andheri stationNo one has been detained so far. The case is likely to be transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, an officer told The Indian Express.
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CCTV footage has captured the first images of two men suspected of opening fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff near Pushpa Narsee Park on Sunday evening, as police said the assailants left their motorcycle outside Andheri (West) railway station after the attack.

No one has been detained so far. The case is likely to be transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, an officer told The Indian Express.

Police suspect the assailants carried out a recce before the attack. The actor reportedly visits the park every Sunday to play football for around two hours, and police believe the shooters may have been aware of his routine. “It appears that the accused may have followed the actor and waited outside the park gate until he arrived,” a police officer said.

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There was no complaint on record from Shroff about any threat calls in the past, the officer added.

Read | ‘Last warning’: Gangster Anil Pandit claims Tiger Shroff firing, warns Salman Khan

The assailants fired five rounds, police said. Two people were injured: Shroff’s driver, Firdosh, who suffered a bullet injury to his left hand, and another person who was standing near the actor’s car. Both were admitted to hospital. Shroff escaped unhurt.

After the firing, the assailants fled on a motorcycle towards SV Road. Police are examining CCTV footage along the escape route to trace the motorcycle’s registration number. The Crime Branch is also scrutinising footage from nearby railway stations to establish whether the men boarded a train after abandoning the bike.

Fifteen police teams have been formed to trace the accused, and are examining possible escape routes by road, rail and air.

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Police are probing whether the assailants travelled from north India and could be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, though their identities and affiliations have not been established. Investigators are also examining whether the firing bears similarities to earlier incidents linked to the gang, including the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence.

A social media post purportedly linked to the gang claimed responsibility for the firing on Sunday. Police are yet to verify its authenticity.

The Juhu police have been recording statements of eyewitnesses. The spot is barely 100 metres from the Juhu police station. Forensic experts visited the scene and collected samples.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

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