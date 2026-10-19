Tiger Shroff firing: First CCTV images of alleged shooters out, bike found near Andheri station

CCTV footage has captured the first images of two men suspected of opening fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff near Pushpa Narsee Park on Sunday evening, as police said the assailants left their motorcycle outside Andheri (West) railway station after the attack.

No one has been detained so far. The case is likely to be transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, an officer told The Indian Express.

Police suspect the assailants carried out a recce before the attack. The actor reportedly visits the park every Sunday to play football for around two hours, and police believe the shooters may have been aware of his routine. “It appears that the accused may have followed the actor and waited outside the park gate until he arrived,” a police officer said.