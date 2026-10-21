Tiger Shroff car firing: Guns still missing, 3 accused sent to police custody till October 31

The three men arrested for firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car were sent to police custody till October 31 by the Esplanade court on Wednesday, after the Mumbai Police said they had yet to recover the weapons used in the attack.

The police had sought 14 days’ custody. The defence opposed it, arguing the accused had already been questioned during the 48-hour transit remand granted by a Kota court.

The accused, Rehan R and Phool Singh from Sonipat in Haryana and Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai, were brought from Kota in Rajasthan early on Wednesday. The crime branch, which is probing the case, produced them before the magistrate.