Tiger Shroff car firing: Guns still missing, 3 accused sent to police custody till October 31

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Police told the court they still had to recover the weapons and that the accused had destroyed two phones. The defence said the trio had already been questioned through the night in Kota and on the drive to Mumbai.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 05:53 PM IST
Tiger Shroff : The police told the court they needed to recover the weapons, and that the accused had destroyed two mobile phones. Custody was needed to uncover the conspiracy and motive behind the attack, they said. (Special arrangement photo)Tiger Shroff : The police told the court they needed to recover the weapons, and that the accused had destroyed two mobile phones. Custody was needed to uncover the conspiracy and motive behind the attack, they said. (Special arrangement photo)
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The three men arrested for firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car were sent to police custody till October 31 by the Esplanade court on Wednesday, after the Mumbai Police said they had yet to recover the weapons used in the attack.

The police had sought 14 days’ custody. The defence opposed it, arguing the accused had already been questioned during the 48-hour transit remand granted by a Kota court.

The accused, Rehan R and Phool Singh from Sonipat in Haryana and Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai, were brought from Kota in Rajasthan early on Wednesday. The crime branch, which is probing the case, produced them before the magistrate.

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The police told the court they needed to recover the weapons, and that the accused had destroyed two mobile phones. Custody was needed to uncover the conspiracy and motive behind the attack, they said.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. (Special arrangement photo) The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. (Special arrangement photo)

Defence lawyers Ajinkya Mirgal and Satyabrat Joshi said custody wasn’t needed for the recovery. They argued the police team didn’t bring the accused to Mumbai on Monday, the day of the arrest, and stayed back in Kota to question them through the night. The accused were questioned again on the 16-hour drive from Kota, they said, so no further custody should be granted.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the three to police custody till October 31.

The arrest

Acting on specific information, the Kota city police picked up the three from a train on Monday and handed them over to the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police formally arrested them and produced them before a magistrate in Kota, who granted transit remand.

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Also Read | The story of Radha and Babita, and the pistol used to shoot at Tiger Shroff

The attack

At least two men fired at Shroff’s car in Juhu on Sunday evening and sped away on a motorcycle. The police said five to six rounds were fired. Shroff escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured. The motorcycle the shooters allegedly used was later found abandoned in Andheri. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

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