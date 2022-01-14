Tiger carcass found in Gondia forest

January 14, 2022 12:56:18 am
A five-year-old male tiger’s body was recovered on Thursday at Arjuni Morgaon forest reserve under Gondia forest department. The carcass had teeth and whiskers missing which seem to have been removed by poachers. According to a forest official, two forest personnel came upon the body during patrol. The official said the body is at least two days’ old and prima facie, it appears the tiger died by electrocution.
Its autopsy will be performed on Friday. “A forest case has been lodged and with the help of sniffer dogs, the culprits are being traced,” said an official.
