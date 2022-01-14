Tiger carcass found in Gondia forest

The official said the body is at least two days' old and prima facie, it appears the tiger died by electrocution.

A five-year-old male tiger’s body was recovered on Thursday at Arjuni Morgaon forest reserve under Gondia forest department. The carcass had teeth and whiskers missing which seem to have been removed by poachers. According to a forest official, two forest personnel came upon the body during patrol. The official said the body is at least two days’ old and prima facie, it appears the tiger died by electrocution.