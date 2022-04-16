TIFR issues statement to clarify notice that asked staff, kin to refrain from posting anything anti-government on social media

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) issued a statement Saturday explaining that its earlier notice asking the staff and their family members to refrain from posting anti-government content on social media has led to “great deal of misinterpretation”, due to its wording. The note, which insists that such a regulation already existed, also clarifies that there is no new restriction on family members of visitors or the staff.

The city-based institute of repute for advanced research in science has come under the spotlight after it issued a notice to its staff on use of social media asking them to refrain from posting anti-government content, including photos and videos, as, “It could lead to serious security consequences.”

The notice, which referred to observations notified by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) under which this autonomous institute runs, instructed its staff to not post “Anti Government Content” on social media. It asked staff members to notify family members too on the same. The notice, dated April 13, has brought severe criticism from across science and education circles questioning the gag-order issued by the institute and its purpose.

Following several news reports on this, the institute issued a statement in the form of a press statement and clarified the purpose of the notice. “Unfortunately, the wording of the notice was such that it has become subject to a great deal of misinterpretation. As a matter of fact, photography on the TIFR premises (not in the residential part) has always been forbidden, and for Government employees, making public criticisms against the institution or the Government has always required prior permission. The purpose of the notice was to clarify that both the above pre-existing rules also apply to social media as well as to other media, such as TV, or print media. No new restrictions on family members and visitors of staff members are being imposed or are intended to be imposed. This note is being issued to clarify this point,” stated the release.

While the statement issued today clarifies that the regulation on photos and videos is not in the residential part; the earlier notice categorically included “Residential Colonies” while asking its staff members to refrain from uploading any photographs or videos.