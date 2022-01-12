Tie-up with SP in UP; talks on for Goa: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NATIONALIST CONGRESS Party (NCP) CHIEF Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that his party will contest the coming Uttar Pradesh elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) even as he claimed that some BJP legislators were set to join Akhilesh Yadav’s party soon.

He also said that talks are on with “like-minded parties” to take on the BJP together in next month’s Goa Assembly elections.

“We have formalised an alliance with Samajwadi Party and other regional allies for the state. A formal meeting of the parties will be held in Lucknow on Wednesday in which seat-sharing will be formalised,” Pawar said while addressing reporters.

Alleging that communal polarisation was on in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “The people of UP will give a befitting reply to this.”

While responding to a question on UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigning from the BJP and joining the SP, Pawar said, “Thirteen BJP MLAs are going to join the SP.”

Elaborating on the plans for another poll-bound state, Goa, he said, “NCP leader Praful Patel and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut are talking with the local Congress leaders there.”

The NCP chief said his party will also contest elections in Manipur. “The NCP will contest five seats in Manipur with the Congress,” he said.