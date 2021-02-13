Thunderstorms to hit isolated places, Mumbai to see gradual rise of temp

The minimum temperature recorded in Mumbai on Saturday was 17.5 degrees C, which is 0.3 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature recorded was normal at 31.3 degrees C. (Representational Image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in Vidharbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada next week.

The weather bureau has forecast a possibility of hail in some regions on February 16 and 17. As per the district forecast and warnings, Light to moderate rain at few places is very likely in Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli on February 17.

The IMD also forecast a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees C over most parts of central India, which includes Maharashtra, during the next 3-4 days and also a steady increase in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees C over most parts of West India during the next 4-5 days.

The minimum temperature recorded in Mumbai on Saturday was 17.5 degrees C, which is 0.3 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature recorded was normal at 31.3 degrees C. The mean temperature for February in Mumbai is 31.3 degrees C, while the mean minimum temperature is 18.2 degrees C.