Maharashtra: IMD predicts thunderstorms, rain in districts over next 5 days

Due to a north-south trough, thunderstorms and moderate to intense spells of rainfall, accompanied with lightning, are likely in the districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra region in the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Owing to the thunderstorms, there will be no significant change in the daytime temperature or the maximum temperature across the state.

IMD officials had forecast a partly cloudy Mumbai sky over the weekend with thunderstorms, lightning and rain at isolated places in districts, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Kolhapur, and areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood at lower levels. Under its influence, isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next four to five days,” read the IMD forecast, issued on Sunday afternoon.

While parts of the Vidarbha region saw a drop in temperatures up to 4 degrees Celsius, the forecast for the city remained constant for the next 48 hours with the maximum temperature around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 24-25 degrees Celsius.

The 48-hour forecast for the city is of a partly cloudy sky. On Sunday, a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius were recorded by the IMD’s Santacruz observatory.

Cloudy skies prevailed throughout the day, keeping the daytime temperature near normal. The mean temperature for April is 33.2 degrees Celsius.