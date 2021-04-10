Thunderstorms likely in Maharashtra: India Meteorological Department

Most districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha will continue to experience thundershowers till April 12. There are chances of hailstorm over Vidarbha on April 11 and 12, the department said. (Representational)

Some respite from the prevailing warm conditions is on the cards during the next few days with the weather bureau predicting possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a thunderstorm, lightning and rain warning for 13 districts. It also forecast a partly cloudy sky for Mumbai for the next two days. For the next four days, IMD issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm with lightning and rain at isolated places in districts including Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad.

According to IMD’s 48-hour forecast, the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be around 32 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 25 degrees C. On Friday, maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees C and minimum of 23 degrees C was recorded by IMD’s Santacruz observatory. Cloudy skies prevailed throughout the day, keeping the day temperature near normal. The mean temperature for April is 33.2 degrees Celsius.

Most districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha will continue to experience thundershowers till April 12. There are chances of hailstorm over Vidarbha on April 11 and 12, the department said.

According to IMD’s long-term season outlook from March to May, Konkan and Goa are very likely to witness warmer-than-normal summer.