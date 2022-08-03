scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Thunderstorms & gusty winds till weekend: IMD

According to the IMD's August forecast, the rainfall over Maharashtra will be subdued for most days of this month. The upcoming spell will be intense but short-lived, after which normal or below normal rain is forecast for the state.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
August 3, 2022 1:12:59 am
The state had received good and widespread rainfall during July and maintains a surplus of 23 per cent.

WITH THE Southwest Monsoon entering an active phase, Maharashtra will experience heavy rain from August 4 to 6, the India Meteorological Department in Pune said on Tuesday.

Pune city and neighbourhood areas will experience intense but short rainfall spells accompanied by lightning and thunder, mainly during afternoon hours, for the next three days. However, ghat areas of Pune may witness heavy rainfall during the same period, the IMD has warned.

The state had received good and widespread rainfall during July and maintains a surplus of 23 per cent. The state has received 679.8 mm of rain since June 1.

According to the IMD’s August forecast, the rainfall over Maharashtra will be subdued for most days of this month. The upcoming spell will be intense but short-lived, after which normal or below normal rain is forecast for the state.

“There will be strong westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea over Maharashtra. Ghat areas will receive very heavy rainfall (115.6mm to 204mm in 24 hours) during August 4 – 6. Areas in Konkan will receive extremely heavy (more than 204.4mm in 24-hours) rainfall on August 5 and 6,” the IMD said in its bulletin issued on Tuesday.

Rising day temperatures over many areas in Maharashtra will push convective activities. As a result, the state will experience thunder, lightning, gusty winds and intense rainfall during the remaining days of this week.

An yellow alert warning of thunder, lightning and gusty winds and moderate rainfall prevails for Pune, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad districts.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 01:12:59 am

