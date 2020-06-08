Thunderstorm, lightning forecast in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar during June 10-12

Maharashtra has already been receiving pre-monsoon showers. (Source: File Photo) Maharashtra has already been receiving pre-monsoon showers. (Source: File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar during June 10-12. For Tuesday, the Met department forecast a generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain in the city and suburbs.

Maharashtra has been receiving pre-monsoon showers. Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory recorded 19.1 mm rain in the last 24 hours whereas Colaba station recorded 27 mm rain at 8:30 am on Monday. The Air Quality Index continued to be in the ‘good category’ on Monday evening.

The Southwest monsoon is likely to make an onset over Maharashtra in the next two-three days. The monsoon on Sunday advanced to parts of Karnataka and more areas of Tamil Nadu. “Conditions are becoming favourable for the advancement of monsoon into parts of south Konkan during the next two-three days,” the IMD said. According to the revised monsoon onset dates released by IMD, the onset over Maharashtra is likely from June 10 onwards.

