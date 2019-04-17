Thunderstorm alert in isolated places in Maharashtra today: IMD

The Met department has issued a thunderstorm alert in isolated places of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha for April 17. The thunderstorm will be accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, said officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While it has forecast rain in isolated pockets of Vidarbha, Mumbai is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of the development of thunder and lightning in the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a change in wind pattern and surface heating during the day led to light rain in some parts of Maharashtra. Since the last week of March, the average temperature in the state has risen to 38 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius. Beed recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded a rise in maximum temperature on Tuesday at 34.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The city continued to witness high humidity levels of above 70 per cent in the mornings.

The Met department has forecast the maximum temperature to hover around 33 degrees Celsius for this week. The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 25.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.