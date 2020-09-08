Thundershowers in parts of Mumbai, suburbs

The IMD forecast cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards evening in Mumbai and its suburbs in the next 48 hours. (Representational)

Parts of south and central Mumbai and the suburbs received overnight thundershowers accompanied by lightning and high-speed winds. The weather bureau has forecast the possibility of thundershowers late Monday and early Tuesday morning.

“With absence of rainfall and land heating through Sunday, tall connecting cloud formation resulted in thundershowers on Monday morning. A similar pattern, where thundershowers or light rain are recorded late in the night after a sunny afternoon, was seen in other parts of the country,” said the weather bureau.

The IMD forecast cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards evening in Mumbai and its suburbs in the next 48 hours. “Severe thunderstorm activity was recorded between 4 and 7 am on Monday over North Konkan including Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Intense rain was recorded in Thane and Navi Mumbai,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

In 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 10.6 mm of rain while Colaba recorded 25.2 mm. The rain started after 2:30 am on Sunday.

