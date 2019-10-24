Thundershower in Mumbai today, rain likely to dampen Diwali festivities

Heavy rainfall is likely to dampen the festivities around Diwali in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Wednesday. Rain is also expected to lash the city Thursday.

Two weather systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal will bring thundershower to the city over the next three days, the IMD said. It is also likely to cause heavy rainfall on October 27.

“The low pressure system lying over the Arabian Sea is set to become a well-marked low-pressure system within 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm in subsequent 48 hours. This system is likely to intensify and turn into a depression,” an IMD official said. Besides, there is strong prevalence of easterly winds, which is adding to the moisture over the region resulting in intense rainfall.

Neighbouring Thane and Palghar is likely to receive thundershower till Sunday, officials said. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning or gusty winds and heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad on Thursday, they said.

Meanwhile, IMD recorded 6.5 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, up to 8.30 am on Wednesday, officials said.