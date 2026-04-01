Throwing away medicines? Maharashtra’s new plan says that habit could be deadly

A study in India found that 87 per cent of people store unused medicines at home, while 93 per cent eventually discard them improperly with little awareness of the risks. (Unsplash@hejpetrpepa)

In a bid to tackle rising antimicrobial resistance AMR, the Maharashtra government will pilot a structured antibiotic disposal system across eight blocks in Satara and Pune districts, targeting the unsafe dumping of unused and expired medicines.

The initiative led by the state Public Health Department along with partners including PATH, Centre for Health Research and Innovation, and GSK Cares aims to create scalable models for safe collection and disposal of antibiotics, an under addressed contributor to drug resistance.

The move comes as AMR is linked to an estimated 2.67 lakh deaths in India, with experts warning that environmental exposure from improperly discarded medicines is accelerating resistance. Antibiotic residues entering soil and water systems can re enter the food chain, fostering drug resistant bacteria.