Throw out Bangladeshi, Pakistani Muslim infiltrators, says Sena

"Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators should be thrown out of the country. There should not be any doubt about it. But it is amusing to see a party changing its flag… having two flags is a sign of a confused mindset," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

Two days after the MNS declared its support to the Narendra Modi government over the eviction of Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said that Muslim infiltrators from these countries should be thrown out of India.

The party also took a dig at MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his ideological shift towards Hindutva, saying that dealing with the Hindutva ideology as propagated by V D Savarkar and late party founder Balasaheb Thackeray was not a child’s play. Further, it taunted him saying that having two flags showed a confused state of mind.

“Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators should be thrown out of the country. There should not be any doubt about it. But it is amusing to see a party changing its flag… having two flags is a sign of a confused mindset,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

Raj Thackeray on Thursday had unveiled his party’s new flag, which is saffron in colour and bears the royal seal used during the times of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The editorial said that the MNS chief has the right to present his views. “But the stand taken by him today and his opinions expressed 15 days ago are different. While he extended support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Thursday, he had taken the exactly opposite stand a month ago. MNS chief had said that (Home Minister Amit) Shah is playing a game to divert opinion from serious issues like economic slowdown and unemployment and he has become successful in it.

In a month’s time, Raj Thackeray has become a successful victim of the same game and has extended support to CAA,” it added.

During his speech on Thursday, Raj Thackeray had defended the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also announced that the MNS would take out a protest march on February 9 seeking eviction of illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Maintaining that there was a lot of chaos across the country on CAA and NRC, the Sena said: “The government is aiming to reap political benefits through this chaos. The CAA will not only impact Muslims but also around 30 to 40 per cent of the Hindu population. But this truth has been kept hidden. Armymen and the family of former a President are being termed as outsiders in Assam under this law…”

Unlike the other states that have taken a clear stand against CAA and NRC, Sena has been ambiguous in its positioning on these. In the last week of December, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said “nobody’s rights will be taken away and the government is strong enough protect the rights of citizens of all religions”. But he has not said that his government will not implement the NRC.

The Sena further criticised the MNS over aligning with Hindutva. “It is not a child’s play to take forward the Hindutva of Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thakceray. Still, we are large-hearted enough to welcome those who have a pro-Hindutva agenda. Go ahead if you think you can bear it,” it said.

It added that the MNS is unlikely to achieve anything from its new Hindutva stand as Sena had never shed its saffron colour. “The Shiv Sena had already done a lot of work on the issue of Marathi. Hence, MNS did not get any response from Marathi people. There is a criticism that Raj Thackeray has turned towards Hindutva as BJP wanted it…”

“Shiv Sena formed the government in Maharashtra with Congress and NCP. This doesn’t mean that the party has given up on its ideology. More than criticism, there is heartburn… BJP can join hands with anybody, including Mehbooba Mufti, but if others make a similar political move, it becomes a sin,” the party said.

It maintained that what BJP could not do in five years, the MVA government had achieved in 50 days.

