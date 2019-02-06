Three youths manhandle cop for riding without helmet, held

The Nirmal Nagar police on Sunday arrested three people for allegedly manhandling a police constable who was riding without a helmet in Bandra East. The police said the trio, who had been charged earlier for driving without a helmet, decided to get back when they found a policeman riding a motorcycle without the mandatory helmet.

Advertising

They reportedly stopped Constable Padarinath Ramu Eldar, who was on patrol duty on Sunday around 6 am. The three were reportedly under the influence of alcohol. They snatched the key of his bike, abused and threatened him. One of the three recorded a video of the incident.

The accused have been identified as Pawan Sayadani, Ashok Gawas and Vishwas Shirodkar.

“The constable was accosted by three youngsters near Prajakta Society in Bandra East. The trio snatched his keys, abused him in public and forced him to wear a helmet before letting him go,” said an officer from Nirmal Nagar police station.

When a local resident intervened to save the constable, Sayadani claimed that he had been recently charged by police officials for driving without a helmet.

After the constable was allowed to go, he went to the police station and narrated his ordeal to his superiors.

The Nirmal Nagar police registered a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 110 and 112 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The three accused were brought to the police station and arrested. A medical examination revealed that the three were under the influence of alcohol.

Sayadani and Gawas are employed with a courier company, while Shirodkar is employed with a bank. The three were produced in court and remanded in police custody.

Advertising

Senior Police Inspector Subhash Jadhav of Nirmal Nagar police station confirmed the arrests and said, “We are checking whether the three have a prior criminal record.”