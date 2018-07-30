Three years on, MSSDC fails to meet targets

Despite the state government’s ambitious plan to provide skill development training to 3,78,353 youths, the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDC) has been able to provide training to only 1,38,535 youngsters, less than 40 per cent of the target, over the past three years. Besides, only 31,248, or less than 25 per cent, of these youngsters have been able to subsequently get employment or self-employment prospects during the same period.

As per information provided by the MSSDC under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, it set targets to provide skill development training to 75,000 youths in 2015-16, 1,00,000 in 2016-17 and 2,03,353 in 2017-18. However, training was provided to only 19,247 youths in 2015-16; 77,821 in 2016-17 and 41,464 in 2017-18.

Of the 31,248 youths who found employment, 2,044 were involved in self-employment avenues, reveals the reply given to activists Vivek Velankar and Milind Bembalkar. The reply from the MSSDC also shows that the government spent Rs 107.81 crore on providing skill development training over the past three years.

The state government set up the MSSDC to provide skill development training to enhance youngsters’ employability and ability to adapt to changing technologies and labour market demands. It has a vision to provide training to 45 million people with employable skills by 2022. Some of the sectors identified by MSSDC for training include agriculture, electronics, automotive, beauty and wellness, fabrication, fashion design, food processing and garment manufacturing.

Velankar has questioned the outcome of the skill development programmes of the government. “The scheme was supposed to provide jobs to youths after training. But it has failed despite spending crores on it. The government must bring transparency in selection of training institutes and should give contracts to those institutes whose job ratio is above 50 per cent. Besides, it must put the names of beneficiary youths in the public domain,” he said.

