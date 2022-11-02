Three-year-old girl dies of injuries after falling from slide inside Ghatkopar mall

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl died after sustaining injuries in a freak accident at the Kids Zone at Neelyog Mall in Ghatkopar on Sunday. The local Pant Nagar police has filed a report of accidental death in the matter as the family did not give a formal complaint, said police.

An officer from Pant Nagar police station said the incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl, Dalisha Verma, was visiting Neelyog Mall with her parents.

According to police, the family went to the Kids Zone located on the fifth floor of the mall and Dalisha started playing there. She got on the slide and fell off while sliding down, sustaining injuries on her head.

She was rushed to Fortis Hospital by her father, Karan Verma. Around 5.15 pm, the doctor treating her declared her dead due to the injuries she sustained on her head due to the fall.

“Since the parents did not give a complaint against anyone, we have not registered an FIR in the case. At this point, an accidental death report has been taken by us,” said Senior Inspector of Pant Nagar police station Ravidatt Sawant.

There was no response to calls made to Neelyog Mall on the number available online.