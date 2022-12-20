Three-year-old boy falls to death from staircase at Garware Club House

A THREE-year-old boy died after he allegedly fell from the staircase connecting the fifth and sixth floors of Garware Club House on Sunday evening. His family was at the club house to watch the FIFA World Cup final.

Marine Drive police, who are probing the matter, have registered a case of accidental death. The boy’s family, however, alleged negligence on the part of the club’s management.

According to police, the boy’s father Avinash Rathod, who holds a senior position at a prominent bank, is a member of Garware Club House. He along with his wife Charmi, daughter Amayra (7), son Hridyansh (3) and other family members had gone to the club in south Mumbai to watch the FIFA World Cup final.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rathod’s relative Dhanpat Jain said, “As there was a special screening of the FIFA World Cup final at Garware Club House, Rathod’s family, my family and some other cousins were there to watch the match together. The screening was on the terrace of the club which is also the sixth floor.”

At around 10.40 pm, Hridyansh, who wanted to use the bathroom, went to the fifth floor along with my son 10-year-old Vivan.

“The lift was busy at that time due to which Vivan and Hridyansh used the stairs to go to the fifth floor,” Dhanpat said.

However while returning to the sixth floor by the staircase, Hridyansh allegedly lost control and fell to the ground.

Advertisement

“The railing of the staircase is made of glass and there is one portion where the glass is missing. Hridyansh fell from there,” said Dhanpat.

Vivan went to the terrace and informed his parents about the incident following which they rushed to the ground and took the boy to the hospital. Police said Hridyansh was declared dead at Bombay hospital during treatment at 2 am on Monday.

Marine Drive police were then informed about the incident who visited the spot and registered an accidental death.

Advertisement

“Only because a portion of the glass was missing from the railing of the staircase, the boy fell to his death. It is due to the club’s negligence that the incident has taken place. If the club had managed the place properly, then the incident would not have happened,” Dhanpat claimed.

Police inspector Santosh Avhard of Marine Drive police station said, “We are probing the matter. Appropriate action shall be taken if we find any negligence in the case.”

When contacted, Garware Club House vice president Raj Purohit said, “Police are conducting an investigation and we are cooperating with them. Besides, we will conduct thorough inquiry and will take action if we find anything wrong.”