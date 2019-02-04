Mumbai: Three-year-old among 3 dead while crossing railway tracks, says police

A three-year-old child was among three people who died on Sunday after coming under a train while allegedly trying to cross railway tracks between Dombivali and Kopar station, police said.

According to Dombivali railway police, the incident occurred around 3 pm on Sunday. “A group of four people was trying to cross the railway tracks from west to east. They had come to attend a family function and were heading to meet another relative,” said a senior officer. The deceased have been identified as Sunita Dhanraj Bhangale (62), Priti Rane (26) and her son Nilesh Rane (2). “While crossing railway tracks, they got caught between two trains. Rane’s saree got stuck in one of the trains and she was dragged along with the other three,” the officer added.

A 65-year-old man, identified as Bhaskar Rane, was severely injured in the accident, police said. “He has been admitted to a civic hospital. They are all residents of Kolsewadi in Kalyan and had come to attend a family function,” said the officer. “We are investigating further,” he added.