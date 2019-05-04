Three women arrested for murder say they were fed up of regular assault by victim

Three women were arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, police said on Friday. The women, including the victim’s wife, claimed they were fed up of regular torture at the hands of the deceased, police said.

Police said Salma, her mother Bilkeesh Shaikh and sister Tajunia Haseena, first suffocated Raheem Khan and then killed him by repeatedly banging his head against a wall early on Thursday. Following their arrest, the trio accused Khan of assaulting them regularly after consuming alcohol.

Senior police inspector Prakash Salvi of Trombay police station said, “After killing him, the three took him to Shatabdi hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. When the women asked for a death certificate, the doctors reportedly told them that the certificate would be issued only after postmortem. Following this, the women took the body away.”

The trio reportedly obtained a death certificate from a nursing home. They were preparing to bury him at a graveyard in Trombay, when the police were tipped-off about the incident by an auto rickshaw driver.

Salvi said, “The informer, who stays next to Khan’s house, informed us that he heard his cries for help in the night. So, we went to their house in Cheetah camp and brought them to a police station for enquiry. We sent the body for postmortem, which revealed that Khan was murdered.”

The three were arrested on Thursday night and were booked on charges of murder. They were produced before a Kurla court on Friday and remanded in police custody.

“The women said Khan was addicted to alcohol and assaulted Salma regulary at night, due to which they hatched a plan to kill him. They had even decided to conduct his last rites following his death. However, thanks to the tip off, we could nab them on time,” a policeman said.