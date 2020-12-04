Three women arrested for assaulting 27-yr-old BMC staffer

The Bhandup police registered a case under relevant sections of assault, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and common intention. (Representational)

The Bhandup police on Thursday arrested three women for allegedly manhandling and hitting a 27-year-old woman employee of the BMC after the latter asked them to wear masks.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4 pm on Thursday. The police said the victim, Darshana Chauhan, is employed with the BMC on a contract basis. She is part of the team that has been given the task to fine people who are found roaming in public places without wearing a mask.

“I was near the Bhandup railway station when I saw a woman coming out of the station. She was not wearing a mask,” said Chauhan. The complainant then asked the woman, identified as Rohini Donde, to step aside and follow her.

“I don’t know what happened, the woman suddenly started abusing me. She was yelling at the top of her voice, when two other women who were accompanying her came charging towards me,” she said.

The police posted at the walkway station also tried intervening, but the trio abused them as well, said the complainant.

“One of them started pushing so I was trying to save myself. Suddenly, Donde picked up a paver block and hit me on my head,” said Chauhan.

The police then took the trio to the police station while the victim was rushed to a hospital in Mulund.

“I sustained four stitches on my head and after taking medical aide I went back to the police station to lodge an FIR against them,” Chauhan said, adding, “At the police station I was told the names of other two accused Shobha Donde (50) and Seema Bhandare (40).”

Police Inspector Deepak Mayekar of Bhandup police station said, “We have registered an FIR following which the trio were arrested. However as the sections are bailable, they were later released on bail.”

