Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Three women among five of a family held in Gujarat for Nagpada murder case

Based on the input, a team left for Mehsana on Sunday and arrested the five persons who have been handed over to the local Nagpada police where the murder case was registered.

At the time, Nagpada police arrested Faizan Supariwala, Waris Anees Baig and Shareeq Qureshi.
Three women among five of a family held in Gujarat for Nagpada murder case
THE MUMBAI crime branch Monday arrested five persons of a family – two men and three women – from Gujarat’s Mehsana in connection with a murder that took place in Nagpada last month. While the local police had arrested three persons in connection with the case soon after the crime, six persons named as accused had been absconding since then.

An officer from crime branch (unit II) said that they had information that the five accused – Ejaz Supariwala, his wife Heena, son Ahmed, daughter Munazza and a family friend Nida Dhane – had changed their identities and had been residing at Mehsana in Gujarat.

Based on the input, a team left for Mehsana on Sunday and arrested the five persons who have been handed over to the local Nagpada police where the murder case was registered.

The incident had taken place on January 17 when a fight broke out between two families at Figo building at Shuklaji street in Nagpada over a petty issue. During the course of the fight when a 25-year-old man, Amas Qureshi, intervened to help his brother Rihan, he was stabbed with a chopper on his hand and shoulder. He died of his injuries the same day. At the time, Nagpada police arrested Faizan Supariwala, Waris Anees Baig and Shareeq Qureshi.

However, Ejaz Supariwala and his family fled from the spot and relocated to Mehsana where they had been residing under different identities.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 21:21 IST
