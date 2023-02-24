scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Three-tier Medetiya Nagar station on Mumbai Metro-Line 9 is 63% complete: MMRDA

The 10.58 km-long Metro Line-9 comprises eight stations and will connect the Mumbai suburbs to Mira-Bhayandar city.

Nearly 63.63 % of the three-tier station – a vehicular flyover on tier one, a concourse on tier two and a platform on tier three – is complete, the MMRDA said on Friday. (Express Photo)
More than 60 per cent of the work on the Medetiya Nagar station on the under-construction elevated Metro Line-9 (Dahisar East-Mira Bhayandar) is now complete, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has said.

The MMRDA is the nodal agency overseeing the Metro construction work in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), excluding the city’s first underground Metro Line-3 (Colaba-SEEPZ via BKC).

Nearly 63.63 % of the three-tier station – a vehicular flyover on tier one, a concourse on tier two and a platform on tier three – is complete, the MMRDA said on Friday.

The total height of the Medetiya Nagar station is 35 metres from the road level. All cast-in-situ elements with all piers up to the platform level are now complete and pier cap erection work is in full swing, the MMRDA added.

The total height of the Medetiya Nagar station is 35 metres from the road level. (Express Photo)

The MMRDA is constructing the 10.58 km-long Metro Line-9 comprising eight stations, connecting Mumbai suburbs to Mira-Bhayandar city. Work on all stations in this alignment is 51% complete, the agency said.

This line will have two interchange Metro stations – the first is at Dahisar (E), which will interchange with the operational Metro Line-7 (Gundavali to Dahisar (E)) and Metro Line-2A (Andheri (W) to Dahisar (E)), and the second is at Miragaon Metro station with the upcoming Metro Line-10 (Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk).

“Integration with different transport systems in Mumbai is challenging as Mumbai never sleeps. Metro Line 9 will be the finest example of integrated transport system in MMR. After the completion of Metro projects, the pattern of travel in MMR will be much more robust, connected and sustainable,” MMRDA Commissioner S V R Srinivas said.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:11 IST
