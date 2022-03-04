Three teenagers from Nashik drown at Palghar beach while trying to save minor

Three college students, all aged 17 years, from Nashik died of drowning while trying to save a 13-year-old boy at Kelwa beach in Palghar district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The students were part of a larger group, which had come to the beach for a picnic. The younger boy, who was not a part of the group, also drowned in the accident.

Another student from Nashik, who was also pulled in by the strong currents of the sea, was saved in time by local fishermen, said police.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm, when Atharva Nagre, 13, a resident of Devipada in Kelwa, who was playing with his friends, started drowning in the sea.

At a distance of 10 metres, six students, including the three who later died, spotted Nagre and jumped in the water to save him. “As the sea water level was till their waist, the students felt they would be able to save him. But they were caught unawares by the strong current of the sea during low tide, which pulled them in,” said a police official.

The three deceased students were identified as Deepak Vadakate, Krushna Shelar and Om Vispute – all residents of Nandgaon in Nashik. A fourth student, Akhilesh Devre, was saved by local fishermen with the help of a rope. The three deceased did not know how to swim but thought they would be able to save the minor due to the low-water level, police said. Devre was the only one who knew how to swim and managed to rescue himself before being fished out by the fishermen, they added.

The students were part of a group of 39 students and five teachers who had come to the beach on the same day in the morning for a daylong picnic. The picnic was organised by Nashik’s Conqueror Academy, which helps students in JEE and NEET preparations.

Locals said the beach usually has a lifeguard but due to some payment issue with gram panchayat, he may not have been present at the spot. Police are trying to find out if the lifeguard was present at the time of the incident.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to a government hospital for a post mortem after which they will be handed over to their families. Police said though the beach has witnessed drowning before, this was the first time that four children drowned in one day.