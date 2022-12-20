scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Three sisters arrested for breaking into Mumbai home, fleeing with valuables worth Rs 4.5 lakh

An officer said the siblings turned to a life of crime after initially stealing footwear kept outside houses. The three women would often go looking for buildings in Mumbai that did not have security.

Once their husbands left the house, the three sisters would go looking for buildings that did not have security, officers said, adding that financial constraints forced them to resort to theft. (Express Photo)
The Mumbai crime branch (Unit XII) has arrested three sisters for allegedly breaking into a house and fleeing with valuables worth Rs 4.5 lakh, officers said. Investigators soon found that the three have several cases registered against them at police stations across Mumbai and Thane and they target houses in buildings that do not have security guards or CCTV cameras.

Mina Ingale, 28, Sarita Sakat, 30, and Sujata Sakat, 35, were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage on Friday. An officer said last week a complaint had been registered at Kasturba Marg police station regarding the theft of gold ornaments and cash totalling Rs 4.5 lakh from a residence. The crime branch, which conducted a parallel probe into the matter, found CCTV footage where the three women were seen leaving the building in an autorickshaw.

A team led by Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Raskar circulated the images and found that the three had several cases of theft registered against them earlier as well. Based on the registration number of the autorickshaw, the police managed to track down the women to Kurla, where they were arrested. An officer said that during the course of interrogation, they confessed to the crime and nearly 70 per cent of the stolen jewellery has been recovered.

An officer said the siblings turned to a life of crime after initially stealing footwear kept outside houses. Once their husbands left the house, the three women would go looking for buildings that did not have security, officers said, adding that financial constraints forced them to resort to theft.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 03:09:12 pm
