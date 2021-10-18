Mumbai: Three pose as party workers to extort Rs 50,000 from security guard, held

The Malwani police arrested three people for allegedly extorting Rs 50,000 from a security guard at Mud Island. Police said that the three accused along with a woman posed as party workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and tried extorting money by using the name and picture of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

The accused have been identified as Milan Verma, Yuvraj Bohade and Sagar Solankar. Verma claims that he is employed as a film director while Bohade is a producer.

Deputy Commissioner of police Vishal Thakur (zone XI) said, “Early this week, we received a complaint that four people were trying to extort money from a security guard in Mud Island. Accordingly, we sent a team and registered a case of extortion.”

The team arrested Verma, Yuvraj Bohade and Sagar Solankar, while the woman was served a notice.

“They claim that they are affiliated with the film industry but we are trying to verify that,” said Thakur adding, “We are also trying to ascertain whether they are working for MNS.”

The four accused had also made a video while extorting money from the guard, which went viral on social media on Sunday. A woman is beating a security guard in the video clip. She further asks,

“Don’t you know Rajsaheb? Can’t you stay in Mumbai and speak Marathi? For whom are you working?”