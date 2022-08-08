Three partners of firm arrested in Rs 78-cr tax fraud

August 8, 2022 1:31:38 am
OFFICIALS FROM the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) on Sunday arrested three partners of a company for non-payment of GST and alleged fraudulent availing of input tax credit amounting to Rs 78 crore.
Sumit Kumar, commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Bhiwandi Commissionerate, said, “The firm has not discharged the GST liability amounting to Rs 53 crore on advance payments amounting to Rs 292 crore received from the recipients of Work Contract Services for the construction of poly houses, which is taxable. Further, the said firm has fraudulently availed input tax credit amounting to Rs 25 crore on the Work Contract Services for the construction of an immovable property.”
The three accused are identified as Hiren Patel, Sandesh Khamkar and Vaibhav Kotlapure, who are partners in A S Agri and Aqua LLP company. They were booked under the CGST Act and produced before a magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses
SC has not stopped us from carrying out cabinet expansion: Devendra Fadnavis
Sculptors at work to carve out a new town of Ambaji
NITI Aayog meet: Maharashtra CM Shinde emphasises reforms in local bodies, agri, education
Wife’s friend held for man’s murder in June
Bhandara rape: Shiv Sena demands strict action against accused
Chestnut-headed bee-eater spotted in Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district
Kolkata museum firing: CISF jawan who shot colleague dead sent to police custody
Women group’s work on restoring mangroves a role model for others
TMC notice to MPs Sisir, Dibyendu for voting in V-P poll
Horoscope Today, August 8, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
‘Clear policy’ sought from Maharashtra government on jobs for transgender persons