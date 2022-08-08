Three partners of firm arrested in Rs 78-cr tax fraud

OFFICIALS FROM the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) on Sunday arrested three partners of a company for non-payment of GST and alleged fraudulent availing of input tax credit amounting to Rs 78 crore.

Sumit Kumar, commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Bhiwandi Commissionerate, said, “The firm has not discharged the GST liability amounting to Rs 53 crore on advance payments amounting to Rs 292 crore received from the recipients of Work Contract Services for the construction of poly houses, which is taxable. Further, the said firm has fraudulently availed input tax credit amounting to Rs 25 crore on the Work Contract Services for the construction of an immovable property.”

The three accused are identified as Hiren Patel, Sandesh Khamkar and Vaibhav Kotlapure, who are partners in A S Agri and Aqua LLP company. They were booked under the CGST Act and produced before a magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody.