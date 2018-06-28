Three of Panvel family die as car plunges into river

Three of a family from Panvel were killed on Wednesday morning after the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge into a river near Dhamni in Sangameshwar, when the family was returning from a function in Chiplun, police said. The deceased have been identified as Rituja Patne, Piyush Patne and Pramila Berde, police said. The driver managed to jump out of the car after a tyre burst and the vehicle veered out of control, police said. “Pramila, her daughter Rituja and her grandson Piyush, were returning from a family function in Chiplun when a tyre of their car burst,” an officer from Sangameshwar police station said. “The driver managed to jump out and he had tried to pull out the boy who was sitting next to him. However, he could not and the car fell off the bridge into the river, and was swept out of sight,” the officer said. The trio were residents of Panvel, police said. “With the help of local residents, we managed to retrieve the bodies and the car. All three of them were declared dead,” a senior officer from Sangameshwar said. “We have contacted family members living in Panvel as well as Chiplun.”

