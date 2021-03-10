Three of family booked for false Covid report to take flight

On February 27, the family wanted to catch a flight from Mumbai to Jaipur. (File)

On a complaint from BMC, police lodged an FIR against three members of a family including a minor who tested positive for Covid 19 but allegedly made false reports in order to catch a flight to Jaipur.

A complaint was filed by a contractual doctor at the civic body’s H-West war-room and the police lodged an FIR under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 465 (punishment for forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of IPC.

On February 27, the family wanted to catch a flight from Mumbai to Jaipur. So they got tested at a diagnostic centre for a negative report, which is mandatory for flying. When their report came on February 27, all three tested positive. The BMC was alerted by the lab.

When the doctor called the family to explain quarantine rules, they said they got “negative” reports.