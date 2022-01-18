Three Navy personnel killed in explosion on warship in Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard

An explosion on-board Navy’s Ranvir-class destroyer INS Ranvir left three Naval personnel dead and injured around 10 more on Tuesday. The Navy said a board of inquiry has been instituted into the incident.

The Navy said in a statement, “In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir.”

The ship’s crew responded immediately, the statement said, adding that the situation was quickly brought under control. “No major material damage has been reported.”

INS Ranvir, commissioned in 1986, is a modern version of the Rajput Class destroyers of the Navy, making it the first of the Ranvir class. The other is INS Ranvijay.

The Navy said in its statement that it was “on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command” since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly.

“A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause,” the statement said.

According to sources, the 10 other Navy personnel sustained minor injuries and were treated at the Naval Hospital.

Sources said the explosion took place in the internal compartment of the warship, and was likely to be related to the equipment. It had nothing to do with ammunition or weapons, sources stated.