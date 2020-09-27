Three Mumbai researchers win Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize

Dr Kinshuk Dasgupta of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, won under the ‘Engineering Sciences’ category. (Representational)

Twelve scientists, including three from Mumbai, were given the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, 2020, on the foundation day of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Saturday.

Dr Satyendra Datta of IIT-Bombay was awarded the prize under the ‘Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences’ category, while U K Anandvardhanan, also from IIT-Bombay, was felicitated under the ‘Mathematical Sciences’ category.

Dr Kinshuk Dasgupta of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, won under the ‘Engineering Sciences’ category.

The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize – often cited the highest honour for scientists in India – includes a reward of Rs 5 lakh for exemplary work in various fields of science.

Subhasis Chaudhari, director, IIT-Bombay, said, “Over the years, IIT-Bombay has invested heavily in hiring a large number of highly-promising faculty members and tried its best in empowering them with excellent experimental and computational facilities. We are delighted that our researchers are being recognised for their high quality work.”

