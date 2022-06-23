Three more Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde rebel camp in Guwahati

Three more MLAs of the Shiv Sena have joined Eknath Shine’s camp in Assam’s Guwahati since Wednesday night adding to the mounting trouble facing Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amidst the political crisis in the state, said sources Thursday.

According to the sources, at least three MLAs who were in Mumbai have gone unreachable since Wednesday night indicating that they have also joined Shinde in Guwahati. A source said those who are untraceable right now are MLAs Deepak Kesarkar, Aashish Jaiswal, and Sada Sarwankar.

While speaking with Indian Express on Wednesday Kesarkar had clearly indicated that he supports Shinde’s demands of forming a government with the BJP and that he will decide on choosing a side once Uddhav Thackeray clarifies his stand on the demand.

On Thursday morning, Sena MLAs Deepak Kesarkar, Sada Sarvankar, and Aashish Jaiswal reached Radisson Blu in Guwahati and were welcomed by Eknath Shinde and other rebel legislators.

With the addition of these three MLAs, at least 37 Sena legislators are siding with Shinde which is two-thirds of the party’s strength in the legislature. This means that Shinde may be able to dodge the anti-defection law and these MLAs can merge with another party or become a separate group in the legislature.

In the House of 288, which is currently at 287 after the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) needs at least 144 MLAs. The Shiv Sena’s strength in the House before the revolt was 152—Sena with 55, NCP 53, Congress with 44. The BJP’s strength is 106 while Others account for the remaining 29.