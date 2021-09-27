Three more held in Thane gangrape case

The Thane police, probing a case of a 15-year-old girl’s gangrape by 33 people over eight months, arrested three more persons on Sunday.

On September 22, the minor had lodged a complaint with the police that she was gangraped by 33 people including two minors at different places in Thane over the past eight months by being blackmailed with a private video.

The police on Thursday nabbed 24 youths and detained two minor boys. Three more accused were arrested on Friday, and on Sunday the police arrested three others from Thane.

The girl had identified only 29 people and was unable to reveal the identity of the four other accused.

The police said the names of these three arrested persons cropped up during the interrogation of the arrested persons.

“With these three arrests, the police have managed nab a total of 32 people including two minors. We are on the lookout for one more person who has been identified,” said a police officer.

According to the FIR, one of the girl’s friends allegedly assaulted her sexually in January and recorded the act on his mobile phone. The girl alleged in her statement to the police that the accused then allegedly used that video to blackmail her and then forced to meet the other accused, who raped her on multiple occasions at various locations, police said.

The girl has also mentioned in her statement that she was sedated on one of the occasions and gangraped.

The alleged crime came to light recently after an aunt of the girl felt her personality had changed, and suspected she was under duress. On being prodded, the victim narrated her ordeal, police said.