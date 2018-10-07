Three more held in fake call centre case

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Three More people were arrested on Friday, after Cuffe Parade police busted a fake call centre in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, last week. Earlier, three people were arrested.

The group used to target unemployed persons who uploaded their resume on job search website. The accused allegedly sent them fake offer letters and charged them a fee of Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 for getting a job, police said. While four complainants had approached the Cuffe Parade police station, the police said, there could be several others in different parts of the country.

According to police, among the six arrested, two are employees of job search web portals. “The accused are identified as Devrushi Sharma (24), Vikrant Giri (25), Jaydeep Shastri (25), Shashank Dube (27), Sonal Rana (28) and Manoj Tiwari (27). Dube was running the call centre in Noida, from where the unemployed youth were contacted with fake job offers. The data was provided by Rana and Tiwari,” said a senior officer.

He said, “The accused had bio-data and personal details of several people. These people were called and sent mails about fake job opportunities. Sometimes, they were sent fake offer letters too. The accused would then demand money to process their application further, as a fee. They asked the people to deposit the money directly in various bank account.”

The Cuffe Parade started investigating the scam in 2017, when some of the victims of the call centre had approached the police. “We managed to build a case on technical evidence, as we connected the phone calls to the web portal where the bio-data of the complainant was lodged. Using those information, the accused were arrested,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

