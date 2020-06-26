Three more cops die of Covid-19 in Mumbai, toll climbs to 37

So far 57 policemen have scummed to covid-19 infection across the state. (Representational) So far 57 policemen have scummed to covid-19 infection across the state. (Representational)

Three more policemen from the Mumbai Police department succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday taking the death toll to 37. The officials said, so far, 2,550 policemen from the city police force have tested positive of whom 1,750 have recovered. Across the state, 57 policemen have died due to Covid-19.

According to police officials, Assistant Sub-Inspector Pandurang Pawar, attached with Marine Drive police station, succumbed to the infection around 10.30 pm on Thursday. An officer said Pawar was also suffering from hypertension.

A resident of Girgaon, Pawar went on leave on June 11 after he had a fever. When he started complaining of breathlessness, Pawar was taken to Seven Hills hospital, where he was tested positive for the virus and was then admitted.

“His health deteriorated early Thursday and he died at 10.30 am,” said an officer. He is survived by his wife and four daughters.

Constable Sanjay More (54), attached with Samta Nagar police station, also died Thursday morning due to Covid-19. Police officials said More had gone on leave from June 13 after he developed symptoms for Covid-19. He was subsequently admitted to a private hospital at Dahisar, where his swabs were collected and sent for testing. He was shifted to Gurunanak Hospital at Bandra (East) after test results showed that he was infected.

“He had started recuperating and even spoke with his family on a video call Wednesday. His health deteriorated thereafter and he succumbed Thursday morning,” said an officer.

Head constable Bramdev Shedge also succumbed to the infection on the day. He was 54-year-old and was admitted at Hinduja hospital. Shedge, officials said, was also suffering from hypertension. “He had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 25 and since then has been battling with the infection,” the officer said.

