Three months after being kidnapped and robbed by fake CBI officers, businessman lodges complaint

Nearly three months after he was kidnapped at gunpoint and robbed of Rs 50 lakh by men posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, a 44-year-old businessman from Goregaon has lodged a complaint with the Vanrai police.

The businessman, Pushkraj Vajarkar, who was kidnapped from Goregaon (east) and dumped near Nerul, lodged a police complaint after he came to know about the arrest of four fake CBI officers by Goregaon police this week.

The case was registered on Friday under relevant sections of extortion, personating a public servant and kidnapping under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act as he was threatened at gunpoint.

“We arrested four persons identified as Jeevan Aheer alias Vipul (52), Girish Klecha (29), Rahul Shankar Gaikwad (43) and Kishor Chaibal (52) this week for duping a businessman. After Vajarkar came to know about it, he lodged an FIR at Vanrai police station following which the investigation of the case was transferred to us,” said Senior Police Inspector Dattatray Maruti Thopate of Goregaon police station said.

Vajarkar is into advertisement hoardings and signboards. In his statement to police, he said he met one Ramkrishna Lal in January 2022. Through him, he met another person named Jignesh Modi. The two asked him to invest through their firm.

“Lal and Modi told him that their firm could give him good returns for his investment. Vajarkar was told that if he invested Rs 1 crore, he would get Rs 1.80 crore in return,” an officer said.

Police said Vajarkar decided to invest Rs 50 lakh and, accordingly, at around 12 noon on July 1, he stepped outside his office at Goregaon (east) to hand them the cash. “Two other persons had come with Lal and Modi. One of them identified as Thakur told me that two more company employees identified as Dr Yadav and Sunil Narvekar would join us shortly,” Vajarkar said in his complaint.

Vajarkar then took out the cash. Soon after, a Mahindra Scorpio and Inova Cresta arrived and stopped next to Vajarkar’s car. “Around six to seven men stepped out and manhandled Vajarkar. One of them claimed he was a CBI officer and showed him his ‘identity card’,” a police officer said. “The fake CBI officers pulled out a gun and threatened Vajarkar that they would arrest him as the money he was carrying was illegal,” the officer added.

The accused then forced him inside the Mahindra Scorpio. The Scorpio and Cresta then headed towards Navi Mumbai. On the way, the accused threatened to implicate him in a false case. At Nerul, they abandoned him.

“One of the persons in the Scorpio told me to get out of the car. They pointed a pistol to my face and warned me not to tell anyone about it or approach law enforcement agencies, otherwise they would kill me,” Vajarkar said in his police statement.

The complainant then took a rickshaw and went to his office.