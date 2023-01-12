Three months after she was kidnapped, Mumbai police trace two-year-old from Bengal

Almost three months after a two-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from a skywalk near the Bandra railway station, the Mumbai police have rescued the toddler from Siliguri in West Bengal and arrested the kidnapper.

The police said Thursday that the accused, identified as Asif Ali Shaikh, kidnapped the girl on October 19 last year as he took the girl from her parents under the pretext of giving her chocolate.

“They lived next to each other on the skywalk and her parents were familiar with Shaikh. And as he thought that she brought good luck to him, because he started earning more money than usual, so he decided to kidnap her. Shaikh took her from her mother by claiming he is getting her back after giving her a chocolate, but they never returned,” said an officer.

After this, her mother approached the Bandra police station, where a case of kidnapping was registered. The police officials had been trying to trace the girl since then. The police even had CCTV footage of the girl with the kidnapper but could not trace them.

An officer, “We acted on every tip-off we got, as our teams visited Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haridwar, Patna, Malda and Howrah. Then during our stay in West Bengal, we had developed some human sources, who then tipped us off about the kidnapper.”

Shaikh was then located at his house in Siliguri following which the girl was also rescued. She was then handed over to her parents.