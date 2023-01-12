scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Three months after she was kidnapped, Mumbai police trace two-year-old from Bengal

Shaikh was then located at his house in Siliguri following which the girl was also rescued. She was then handed over to her parents.

mumbai kidnap news, indian expressMumbai police rescued the toddler from Siliguri in West Bengal and arrested the kidnapper. ( File)

Almost three months after a two-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from a skywalk near the Bandra railway station, the Mumbai police have rescued the toddler from Siliguri in West Bengal and arrested the kidnapper.

The police said Thursday that the accused, identified as Asif Ali Shaikh, kidnapped the girl on October 19 last year as he took the girl from her parents under the pretext of giving her chocolate.

“They lived next to each other on the skywalk and her parents were familiar with Shaikh. And as he thought that she brought good luck to him, because he started earning more money than usual, so he decided to kidnap her. Shaikh took her from her mother by claiming he is getting her back after giving her a chocolate, but they never returned,” said an officer.

After this, her mother approached the Bandra police station, where a case of kidnapping was registered. The police officials had been trying to trace the girl since then. The police even had CCTV footage of the girl with the kidnapper but could not trace them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

An officer, “We acted on every tip-off we got, as our teams visited Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haridwar, Patna, Malda and Howrah. Then during our stay in West Bengal, we had developed some human sources, who then tipped us off about the kidnapper.”

More from Mumbai

Shaikh was then located at his house in Siliguri following which the girl was also rescued. She was then handed over to her parents.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 12:54 IST
Next Story

SSC JE 2022: Paper II exam date released; check schedule

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close