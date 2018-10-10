Three minors booked for murder after victim dies in attack over financial row

The Ulhasnagar police this week booked three minors for allegedly attacking three men with knives over a financial dispute. While one of the victims died, two others are seriously injured. According to the police, the accused are classmates and students of a local school in Ulhasnagar. “The minors are Class IX students,” said an officer from Central police station.

The incident happened on Sunday, when the accused accosted the victims in an alleyway in Camp Number 3. “The victims — Vishal Mishra (20), Amit Jha (20) and Sunny Jha (19) — were standing behind a building near the ground when the accused came up to them,” said an officer privy to the case. The boys first allegedly punched and kicked the victims, but later one of them whipped out a knife.

While all three victims suffered several knife injuries, the injuries inflicted on Vishal Mishra were severe, police said.

“Mishra had been stabbed in the torso, neck and stomach. While Amit has wounds on his torso and waist, Sunny has injuries on his limbs,” said an officer.

He added, “All three were rushed to the central hospital, but Mishra succumbed to his injuries after suffering excessive blood loss. The other two are critical and still admitted at the hospital.”

The Central police have lodged an FIR against the three for murder and attempt to murder, police said. While two of the accused have been arrested on Monday night, one is on the run. “It is unclear why the boys attacked the men. The two arrested minors have only revealed that they had an ongoing feud over money collected for Ganpati celebrations with the men,” said one of the officers privy to the case.

“The three boys had been prepared with the knife to stab the victims. It might be a monetary issue, but it seemingly is not petty. We are investigating,” said the officer.

