Three minor sisters die as house gets buried under coal in Bhiwandi

Three sisters, aged between three and nine years, were killed after a container full of coal overturned and collapsed on their temporary house on Thursday.

The incident took place while the coal was being unloaded from the container in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district.

As the house was buried under the coal, four children and their mother got stuck, said

police.

While the mother and her two year-old-son were evacuated safely, the three sisters — Lavanya (7), Amisha (6) and Preeti (3) — were killed.

The Bhiwandi Taluka police has arrested Gopinath Madvi, the owner of the brick kiln and Suresh Ramdas Patil, who had brought the coal. A court has remanded them in police custody of two days.

The police said truck driver Toufik Shaikh, who is absconding, and a worker at the site, have also been booked under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place at a brick making factory in Tembivali village, where coal is required frequently for brick making.

“As always, a trolley full of coal was being unloaded besides the house of Balaram Walvi, who would stay with his wife and four children,” said an officer.

The container truck was unloading coal when its hydraulic system developed a snag, due to which the truck overturned on one side and fell on the house of the three sisters who were sleeping at that time, said police.