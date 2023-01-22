Three minor boys detained for rape of 17-year-old disabled girl in Mumbai

Three minor boys were detained on Friday after the father of a 17-year-old girl, suffering from speech impairment and physical disability, filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police, alleging that a 14-year-old boy sexually assaulted his daughter and two of his friends filmed the act.

The police said while the incident took place around 10 pm on January 13 inside a public toilet in Mumbai, the matter was reported to the police after the boys shared the video on social media.

“The girl had stepped out of her house on January 13 to use a public toilet. The three boys, who were near the toilet, saw her going inside… they followed her and a 14-year-old boy pushed the girl inside and sexually assaulted her,” said an officer, adding that the two other boys, 17-year-old and 15-year-old, shot a video of the act.

The police said local residents found the three boys with the girl but did not catch them in the act. No one saw what they did, said the officer. However, due to suspicion and pressure from the local residents, the parents of the boys sought forgiveness from the girl’s father. “After the parents pleaded for forgiveness, the father of the girl did not take any legal action,” the officer said.

However, the next day, the three boys, while chatting with their friends on social media, discussed the incident and subsequently shared the video online. “The video was shot on a cellphone… The video they shared on social media reached a friend of the girl’s brothers. The friend informed the girl’s brothers, following which, the family approached the police with a complaint on Friday,” said the officer.

The police said the case was registered on charges of rape, assault, defamation and common intention under the IPC, POCSO Act and the IT Act.

“We acted on the complaint and the three minors were detained from their houses. They were sent to a remand home,” the officer said.