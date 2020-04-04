Three men from sealed Worli Koliwada area found loitering outside, arrested

The three men are employed as a driver, assistant to a lawyer and a fisherman. (Representational) The three men are employed as a driver, assistant to a lawyer and a fisherman. (Representational)

Police Wednesday arrested three men, all residents of Worli Koliwada area, which is declared as one of the largest containment zones by the BMC, for allegedly violating lockdown orders. Investigators are trying ascertain how these men managed to step out of the area. The Dadar police station had received an alert on “suspicious activity” on a boat at Prabhadevi chowpatty.

According to police, the three men are employed as a driver, assistant to a lawyer and fisherman.

At around 4.30 pm on Thursday, the Dadar police station received a call that a boat was stationed at the shore of Prabhadevi chowpatty. “We have been facing difficulties in keeping residents of Worli Koliwada inside since it was declared as the largest containment zone. The residents are not allowed to step out and no one is allowed to go in. So, we suspect that they took the sea route to come out of their area,” said an investigating officer.

After police reached the chowpatty, the boat was nowhere to be found. Police then started looking for suspects, assuming that they took the road from Prabhadevi chowpatty.

Police said at a kilometre’s distance near Kirti College, they saw three men loitering without masks, and when they started questioning them, the trio could not give them a satisfactory answer.

Police arrested them under sections 188, 269, 270 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said they were still inquiring about their route, as they believe that they must have either taken the boat or walked through the shore from Worli Koliwada to Prabhadevi.

“One of them is a fisherman, so they are aware of routes that link them to other chowpatties. So they must have either taken the boat or came walking through the shore,” said an investigator, adding, “we are still not clear because after we got them to the police station, we arrested and released them on personal bond. We did not inquire much as we are scared of catching the infection because several people have tested positive inside the area,” an officer said.

