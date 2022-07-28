Three men arrested for trying to extort businessman of Rs 50 lakh

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested three persons from Surat for allegedly trying to extort a businessman of Rs 50 lakh.

The police said the businessman had been receiving extortion calls for the last two years. The caller had claimed to be calling at the behest of gangster Chhota Shakeel, an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The FIR was registered at Pydhonie police station on Tuesday. Later, the case was transferred to the Anti Extortion Cell of the crime branch.

“The complainant in the case is a broker who had a dispute with a man and his son, whom he had lent Rs 13 crore. He has alleged in his complaint that since he had been demanding that he be paid back, they approached Shakeel through an intermediary,” said an officer.

The complainant has alleged that two years ago, he started receiving threat calls from international numbers.

“The caller asked him to stop demanding money from the two men and also sought Rs 50 lakh as extortion. Following this, he approached the police,” the officer said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Kapadia (42), Mohiuddin Baig (52) and Mohd Nawivala (63), all residents of Gujarat.

“While Naviwala is the person whom the complainant had lent money, the two other arrested accused are believed to be the henchmen of Chhota Shakeel,” the officer said.

Mohiuddin Baig is known to be a close aide of Shakeel and has in the past been arrested for the murder of a customs officers.

He was deported from Sri Lanka in 2009 and put behind bars. After being released in 2019, he moved to Surat, said police.